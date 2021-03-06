REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO last released its quarterly earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $2.35. The business had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. Its revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. REGENXBIO has generated ($3.26) earnings per share over the last year. REGENXBIO has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REGENXBIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RGNX)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for REGENXBIO in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” REGENXBIO stock.

GROCERY OUTLET (NASDAQ:GO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm earned $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.11 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Grocery Outlet has generated $0.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.3. Grocery Outlet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GROCERY OUTLET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GO)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Grocery Outlet in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Grocery Outlet stock.

DOLLAR TREE (NASDAQ:DLTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 2nd, 2021. The reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company earned $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree has generated $4.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.1. Dollar Tree has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DOLLAR TREE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DLTR)

20 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dollar Tree in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Dollar Tree stock.

SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SFE)

