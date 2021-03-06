VERRA MOBILITY (NASDAQ:VRRM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. Verra Mobility has generated $0.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.5. Verra Mobility has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VERRA MOBILITY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VRRM)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Verra Mobility in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Verra Mobility stock.

MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES (NASDAQ:MRVI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences last released its quarterly earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Maravai LifeSciences has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Maravai LifeSciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MRVI)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Maravai LifeSciences in the last year. There are currently 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Maravai LifeSciences stock.

CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:CLRB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences last issued its earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Cellectar Biosciences has generated ($1.84) earnings per share over the last year. Cellectar Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CLRB)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cellectar Biosciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cellectar Biosciences stock.

SOLENO THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:SLNO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics last issued its earnings results on March 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Soleno Therapeutics has generated ($0.70) earnings per share over the last year. Soleno Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SOLENO THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SLNO)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Soleno Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Soleno Therapeutics stock.

