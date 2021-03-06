WORKHORSE GROUP (NASDAQ:WKHS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group last released its quarterly earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $3.35. Workhorse Group has generated ($0.07) earnings per share over the last year. Workhorse Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WORKHORSE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WKHS)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Workhorse Group in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Workhorse Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WKHS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY (NYSE:IGT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology last posted its earnings results on March 2nd, 2021. The reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $885 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.02 million. Its revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. International Game Technology has generated $1.08 earnings per share over the last year. International Game Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IGT)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for International Game Technology in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” International Game Technology stock.

BROWN-FORMAN (NYSE:BF.A) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BF.A)

Brown-Forman last posted its quarterly earnings results on December 8th, 2020. The reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $985 million for the quarter. Brown-Forman has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.2. Brown-Forman has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BROWN-FORMAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BF.A)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Brown-Forman in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Brown-Forman stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BF.A, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NACCO INDUSTRIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:NC)

