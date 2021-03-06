ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ARCT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics last posted its earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.37. Arcturus Therapeutics has generated ($2.15) earnings per share over the last year. Arcturus Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ARCT)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Arcturus Therapeutics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ARCT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PULMONX (NASDAQ:LUNG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Pulmonx has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Pulmonx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PULMONX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LUNG)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pulmonx in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Pulmonx stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LUNG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS (NYSE:AEO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters last posted its earnings data on March 2nd, 2021. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Eagle Outfitters has generated $1.48 earnings per share over the last year. American Eagle Outfitters has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AEO)

18 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American Eagle Outfitters in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” American Eagle Outfitters stock.

CORENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST (NYSE:CORR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust last issued its earnings data on March 2nd, 2021. The asset manager reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has generated $3.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.0. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CORENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CORR)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CORR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

