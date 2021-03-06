AMERESCO (NYSE:AMRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.2. Ameresco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERESCO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AMRC)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ameresco in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ameresco stock.

ROSS STORES (NASDAQ:ROST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores last posted its earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ross Stores has generated $4.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.4. Ross Stores has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ROSS STORES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ROST)

23 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ross Stores in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 19 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ross Stores stock.

MARCHEX (NASDAQ:MCHX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Marchex last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Marchex has generated ($0.01) earnings per share over the last year. Marchex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MARCHEX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MCHX)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Marchex in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Marchex stock.

CECO ENVIRONMENTAL (NASDAQ:CECE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CECE)

CECO Environmental last announced its earnings data on March 2nd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CECO Environmental has generated $0.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.4. CECO Environmental has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CECO ENVIRONMENTAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CECE)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CECO Environmental in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” CECO Environmental stock.

