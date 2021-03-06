REPAY (NASDAQ:RPAY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay last released its earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. Its revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Repay has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Repay has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REPAY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RPAY)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Repay in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Repay stock.

NORDSTROM (NYSE:JWN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom last released its quarterly earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business earned $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Its revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordstrom has generated $3.37 earnings per share over the last year. Nordstrom has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NORDSTROM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:JWN)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nordstrom in the last year. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Nordstrom stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in JWN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SNOWFLAKE (NYSE:SNOW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake last released its earnings results on March 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. Its revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Snowflake has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Snowflake has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SNOWFLAKE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SNOW)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Snowflake in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 14 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Snowflake stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SNOW, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

RIGNET EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:RNET)

IS RIGNET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RNET)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for RigNet in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” RigNet stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RNET, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

