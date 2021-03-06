PRECIGEN (NASDAQ:PGEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen last posted its earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Precigen has generated ($0.88) earnings per share over the last year. Precigen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PRECIGEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PGEN)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Precigen in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Precigen stock.

View analyst ratings for Precigen or view top-rated stocks.

URBAN OUTFITTERS (NASDAQ:URBN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters last issued its earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company earned $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Urban Outfitters has generated $1.97 earnings per share over the last year. Urban Outfitters has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS URBAN OUTFITTERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:URBN)

18 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Urban Outfitters in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 11 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Urban Outfitters stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in URBN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

View analyst ratings for Urban Outfitters or view top-rated stocks.

MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP (NASDAQ:MRVL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group last released its quarterly earnings data on March 2nd, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company earned $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology Group has generated $0.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.4. Marvell Technology Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MRVL)

27 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Marvell Technology Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 22 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Marvell Technology Group stock.

View analyst ratings for Marvell Technology Group or view top-rated stocks.

CONFORMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Conformis last announced its earnings results on March 2nd, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Conformis has generated ($0.44) earnings per share over the last year. Conformis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CONFORMIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CFMS)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Conformis in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Conformis stock.

View analyst ratings for Conformis or view top-rated stocks.