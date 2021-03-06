ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ATRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.22. Atara Biotherapeutics has generated ($5.67) earnings per share over the last year. Atara Biotherapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ATRA)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Atara Biotherapeutics stock.

View analyst ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics or view top-rated stocks.

LITHIUM AMERICAS (NYSE:LAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas last posted its earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Lithium Americas has generated ($0.22) earnings per share over the last year. Lithium Americas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LITHIUM AMERICAS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LAC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lithium Americas in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Lithium Americas stock.

View analyst ratings for Lithium Americas or view top-rated stocks.

THE WENDY’S (NASDAQ:WEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s last released its earnings data on March 2nd, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm earned $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. The Wendy’s has generated $0.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.4. The Wendy’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE WENDY’S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WEN)

26 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Wendy’s in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 18 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Wendy’s stock.

View analyst ratings for The Wendy’s or view top-rated stocks.

SEACOR MARINE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SMHI)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SEACOR MARINE? (NYSE:SMHI)

Wall Street analysts have given SEACOR Marine a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but SEACOR Marine wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

View MarketBeat’s top stock picks here.