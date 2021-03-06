XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS (NYSE:XHR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $75.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.08 million. Its revenue was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has generated $2.19 earnings per share over the last year. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:XHR)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in XHR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AERCAP (NYSE:AER) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AER)

AerCap last announced its earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.72. The firm earned $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. AerCap has generated $8.43 earnings per share over the last year. AerCap has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AERCAP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AER)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AerCap in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” AerCap stock.

BROADWAY FINANCIAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:BYFC)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN BROADWAY FINANCIAL? (NASDAQ:BYFC)

WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL (NYSE:WMC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital last released its quarterly earnings results on March 2nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has generated $1.21 earnings per share over the last year. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WMC)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “sell” Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock.

