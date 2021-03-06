INTER PARFUMS (NASDAQ:IPAR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm earned $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Inter Parfums has generated $1.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.0. Inter Parfums has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTER PARFUMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IPAR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Inter Parfums in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Inter Parfums stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IPAR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

DARLING INGREDIENTS (NYSE:DAR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients last released its earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm earned $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Darling Ingredients has generated $1.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.0. Darling Ingredients has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DARLING INGREDIENTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DAR)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Darling Ingredients in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Darling Ingredients stock.

SYNACOR EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SYNC)

IS SYNACOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SYNC)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Synacor in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Synacor stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SYNC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT (NASDAQ:BKCC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BKCC)

BlackRock Capital Investment last posted its earnings data on March 2nd, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. BlackRock Capital Investment has generated $0.59 earnings per share over the last year. BlackRock Capital Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BKCC)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” BlackRock Capital Investment stock.

