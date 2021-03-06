OMEROS (NASDAQ:OMER) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros last issued its earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.09. Omeros has generated ($0.96) earnings per share over the last year. Omeros has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OMEROS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OMER)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Omeros in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Omeros stock.

SERES THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:MCRB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics has generated ($1.20) earnings per share over the last year. Seres Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SERES THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MCRB)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Seres Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Seres Therapeutics stock.

GRANITE REAL ESTATE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:GRP.U)

IS GRANITE REAL ESTATE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GRP.U)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Granite Real Estate in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Granite Real Estate stock.

HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:HDSN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 2nd, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Hudson Technologies has generated ($0.56) earnings per share over the last year. Hudson Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

