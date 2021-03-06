CORE-MARK (NASDAQ:CORE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CORE)

Core-Mark last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Core-Mark has generated $1.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.3. Core-Mark has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CORE-MARK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CORE)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Core-Mark in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Core-Mark stock.

REVOLUTION MEDICINES (NASDAQ:RVMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.14. Revolution Medicines has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Revolution Medicines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REVOLUTION MEDICINES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RVMD)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Revolution Medicines in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Revolution Medicines stock.

TRIP.COM GROUP (NASDAQ:TCOM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 2nd, 2021. The reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $761 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Trip.com Group has generated $1.16 earnings per share over the last year. Trip.com Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRIP.COM GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TCOM)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Trip.com Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Trip.com Group stock.

LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES (NASDAQ:LINC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services last posted its earnings results on March 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services has generated $0.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.0. Lincoln Educational Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LINC)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lincoln Educational Services in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Lincoln Educational Services stock.

