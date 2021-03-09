Earnings results for AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

AeroVironment last issued its earnings results on December 7th, 2020. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.87 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AeroVironment has generated $1.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.2. AeroVironment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AeroVironment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $110.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.86%. The high price target for AVAV is $120.00 and the low price target for AVAV is $93.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AeroVironment has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $110.60, AeroVironment has a forecasted upside of 7.9% from its current price of $102.54. AeroVironment has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

AeroVironment does not currently pay a dividend. AeroVironment does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, AeroVironment insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.70% of the stock of AeroVironment is held by insiders. 76.22% of the stock of AeroVironment is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for AeroVironment are expected to grow by 35.29% in the coming year, from $1.87 to $2.53 per share. The P/E ratio of AeroVironment is 86.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 31.50. The P/E ratio of AeroVironment is 86.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 71.11. AeroVironment has a P/B Ratio of 4.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

