Earnings results for Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Analyst Opinion on Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Allied Motion Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.72%. The high price target for AMOT is $44.00 and the low price target for AMOT is $44.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Allied Motion Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.00, Allied Motion Technologies has a forecasted downside of 4.7% from its current price of $46.18. Allied Motion Technologies has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies has a dividend yield of 0.25%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Allied Motion Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Allied Motion Technologies is 6.35%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Allied Motion Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.94% next year. This indicates that Allied Motion Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT)

In the past three months, Allied Motion Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.60% of the stock of Allied Motion Technologies is held by insiders. 54.84% of the stock of Allied Motion Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT



Earnings for Allied Motion Technologies are expected to grow by 20.98% in the coming year, from $1.43 to $1.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Allied Motion Technologies is 30.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 31.24. The P/E ratio of Allied Motion Technologies is 30.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.20. Allied Motion Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 2.91. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Allied Motion Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 3.72. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

