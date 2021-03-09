Earnings results for ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.85. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.93.

Analyst Opinion on ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ANI Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 51.62%. The high price target for ANIP is $58.00 and the low price target for ANIP is $40.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. ANI Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)

In the past three months, ANI Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 24.80% of the stock of ANI Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 53.40% of the stock of ANI Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP



Earnings for ANI Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow by 15.13% in the coming year, from $3.04 to $3.50 per share. The P/E ratio of ANI Pharmaceuticals is -15.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ANI Pharmaceuticals is -15.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 1.72. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

