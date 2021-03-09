Earnings results for APi Group (NYSE:APG)

APi Group Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 03/09/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31.

Analyst Opinion on APi Group (NYSE:APG)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for APi Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.74%. The high price target for APG is $22.00 and the low price target for APG is $20.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

APi Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.00, APi Group has a forecasted upside of 5.7% from its current price of $19.86. APi Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: APi Group (NYSE:APG)

APi Group does not currently pay a dividend. APi Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: APi Group (NYSE:APG)

In the past three months, APi Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.50% of the stock of APi Group is held by insiders. 77.48% of the stock of APi Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of APi Group (NYSE:APG



Earnings for APi Group are expected to grow by 14.16% in the coming year, from $1.13 to $1.29 per share.

