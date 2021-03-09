Earnings results for AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/09/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

Analyst Opinion on AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AquaBounty Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.50%. The high price target for AQB is $9.00 and the low price target for AQB is $3.50. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. AquaBounty Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB)

In the past three months, AquaBounty Technologies insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $65,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 42.30% of the stock of AquaBounty Technologies is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 60.01% of the stock of AquaBounty Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB



Earnings for AquaBounty Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.39) to ($0.19) per share. The P/E ratio of AquaBounty Technologies is -13.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. AquaBounty Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 5.80. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

