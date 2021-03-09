Earnings results for Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.48.

Analyst Opinion on Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aquestive Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 267.76%. The high price target for AQST is $33.00 and the low price target for AQST is $7.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Aquestive Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.67, Aquestive Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 267.8% from its current price of $4.26. Aquestive Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Aquestive Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

In the past three months, Aquestive Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $423,503.00 in company stock. 42.58% of the stock of Aquestive Therapeutics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 59.15% of the stock of Aquestive Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST



Earnings for Aquestive Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.56) to ($1.20) per share. The P/E ratio of Aquestive Therapeutics is -2.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

