Earnings results for Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.32.

Asana last announced its quarterly earnings data on December 8th, 2020. The reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.14 million. Its revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. Asana has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Asana has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, March 10th, 2021. Asana will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, March 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Asana in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.82, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.61%. The high price target for ASAN is $40.00 and the low price target for ASAN is $19.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Asana has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.82, Asana has a forecasted upside of 10.6% from its current price of $29.67. Asana has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana does not currently pay a dividend. Asana does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

In the past three months, Asana insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $170,725.00 in company stock. Only 16.28% of the stock of Asana is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Asana (NYSE:ASAN



Earnings for Asana are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.49) to ($1.26) per share.

