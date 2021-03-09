Earnings results for Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is expected* to report earnings on 03/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Analyst Opinion on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.56, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 119.95%. The high price target for AVDL is $22.00 and the low price target for AVDL is $13.50. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Avadel Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.56, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 120.0% from its current price of $7.53. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Avadel Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

In the past three months, Avadel Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.41% of the stock of Avadel Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 53.78% of the stock of Avadel Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL



Earnings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.69) to ($1.32) per share. The P/E ratio of Avadel Pharmaceuticals is 37.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 31.49. The P/E ratio of Avadel Pharmaceuticals is 37.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 37.78.

