Earnings results for Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

Analyst Opinion on Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Avid Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.48%. The high price target for AVID is $24.00 and the low price target for AVID is $8.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Avid Technology has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.25, Avid Technology has a forecasted upside of 1.5% from its current price of $18.97. Avid Technology has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology does not currently pay a dividend. Avid Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

In the past three months, Avid Technology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.70% of the stock of Avid Technology is held by insiders. 67.32% of the stock of Avid Technology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID



Earnings for Avid Technology are expected to grow by 87.18% in the coming year, from $0.39 to $0.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Avid Technology is 44.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 31.51. The P/E ratio of Avid Technology is 44.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.20.

