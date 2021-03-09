Earnings results for Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Analyst Opinion on Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ballard Power Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.91, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 50.87%. The high price target for BLDP is $42.00 and the low price target for BLDP is $16.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Ballard Power Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

In the past three months, Ballard Power Systems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.38% of the stock of Ballard Power Systems is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP



Earnings for Ballard Power Systems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.19) to ($0.12) per share. The P/E ratio of Ballard Power Systems is -105.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ballard Power Systems is -105.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ballard Power Systems has a P/B Ratio of 19.77. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

