Earnings results for Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 03/09/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62.

Analyst Opinion on Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Banco BBVA Argentina in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina does not currently pay a dividend. Banco BBVA Argentina does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)

In the past three months, Banco BBVA Argentina insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.95% of the stock of Banco BBVA Argentina is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR



Earnings for Banco BBVA Argentina are expected to decrease by -22.22% in the coming year, from $0.81 to $0.63 per share. The P/E ratio of Banco BBVA Argentina is 2.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 31.51. The P/E ratio of Banco BBVA Argentina is 2.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.65. Banco BBVA Argentina has a P/B Ratio of 0.30. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here