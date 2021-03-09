Earnings results for Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)

Macro Bank Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.4699999999999998.

Banco Macro last posted its earnings results on December 1st, 2020. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $361.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.35 million. Banco Macro has generated $10.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.6. Banco Macro has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Banco Macro in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro does not currently pay a dividend. Banco Macro does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)

In the past three months, Banco Macro insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA



Earnings for Banco Macro are expected to decrease by -20.47% in the coming year, from $6.01 to $4.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Banco Macro is 1.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 31.24. The P/E ratio of Banco Macro is 1.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.65. Banco Macro has a P/B Ratio of 0.39. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

