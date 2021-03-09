Earnings results for Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 03/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Barnes & Noble Education last issued its earnings results on December 7th, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $595.49 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Barnes & Noble Education has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Barnes & Noble Education in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 46.02%. The high price target for BNED is $4.00 and the low price target for BNED is $4.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Barnes & Noble Education has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.00, Barnes & Noble Education has a forecasted downside of 46.0% from its current price of $7.41. Barnes & Noble Education has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education does not currently pay a dividend. Barnes & Noble Education does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

In the past three months, Barnes & Noble Education insiders have bought 3.09% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $141,740.00 in company stock and sold $137,495.00 in company stock. Only 3.11% of the stock of Barnes & Noble Education is held by insiders. 44.27% of the stock of Barnes & Noble Education is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED



The P/E ratio of Barnes & Noble Education is -4.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Barnes & Noble Education is -4.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Barnes & Noble Education has a P/B Ratio of 0.86. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here