Earnings results for BEST (NYSE:BEST)

BEST Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Analyst Opinion on BEST (NYSE:BEST)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BEST in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 121.96%. The high price target for BEST is $6.00 and the low price target for BEST is $3.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

BEST has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.75, BEST has a forecasted upside of 122.0% from its current price of $2.14. BEST has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BEST (NYSE:BEST)

BEST does not currently pay a dividend. BEST does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BEST (NYSE:BEST)

In the past three months, BEST insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 41.65% of the stock of BEST is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 23.15% of the stock of BEST is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of BEST (NYSE:BEST



Earnings for BEST are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.75) to ($0.55) per share. The P/E ratio of BEST is -4.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BEST is -4.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BEST has a P/B Ratio of 1.50. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here