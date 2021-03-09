Earnings results for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc is estimated to report earnings on 03/09/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.25.

Analyst Opinion on Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bicycle Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 66.30%. The high price target for BCYC is $58.00 and the low price target for BCYC is $25.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Bicycle Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

In the past three months, Bicycle Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $856,400.00 in company stock. Only 26.30% of the stock of Bicycle Therapeutics is held by insiders. 42.68% of the stock of Bicycle Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Bicycle Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.26) to ($2.49) per share. The P/E ratio of Bicycle Therapeutics is -11.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Bicycle Therapeutics is -11.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Bicycle Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 4.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

