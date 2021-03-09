Earnings results for BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Analyst Opinion on BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BioLife Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.44, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.53%. The high price target for BLFS is $55.00 and the low price target for BLFS is $17.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. BioLife Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

In the past three months, BioLife Solutions insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $16,316,850.00 in company stock. Only 22.30% of the stock of BioLife Solutions is held by insiders. 67.66% of the stock of BioLife Solutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS



Earnings for BioLife Solutions are expected to grow by 700.00% in the coming year, from $0.01 to $0.08 per share. The P/E ratio of BioLife Solutions is -45.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BioLife Solutions is -45.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BioLife Solutions has a PEG Ratio of 50.41. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. BioLife Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 15.54. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

