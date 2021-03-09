Earnings results for Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/09/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05.

Analyst Opinion on Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bionano Genomics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.81, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.55%. The high price target for BNGO is $15.00 and the low price target for BNGO is $1.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Bionano Genomics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.81, Bionano Genomics has a forecasted upside of 0.5% from its current price of $7.77. Bionano Genomics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics does not currently pay a dividend. Bionano Genomics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

In the past three months, Bionano Genomics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of Bionano Genomics is held by insiders. Only 5.64% of the stock of Bionano Genomics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO



Earnings for Bionano Genomics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.43) to ($0.22) per share. The P/E ratio of Bionano Genomics is -4.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Bionano Genomics is -4.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Bionano Genomics has a P/B Ratio of 70.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here