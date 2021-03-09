Earnings results for Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P., L.L.C. is expected* to report earnings on 03/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Analyst Opinion on Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Blueknight Energy Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.00%. The high price target for BKEP is $2.00 and the low price target for BKEP is $2.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Blueknight Energy Partners has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.00, Blueknight Energy Partners has a forecasted downside of 20.0% from its current price of $2.50. Blueknight Energy Partners has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Blueknight Energy Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.67%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Blueknight Energy Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP)

In the past three months, Blueknight Energy Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Blueknight Energy Partners is held by insiders. Only 22.92% of the stock of Blueknight Energy Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP



The P/E ratio of Blueknight Energy Partners is -17.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Blueknight Energy Partners is -17.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here