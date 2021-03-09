Earnings results for Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI)

Brickell Biotech, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.38.

Analyst Opinion on Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Brickell Biotech in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 382.46%. The high price target for BBI is $6.00 and the low price target for BBI is $5.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Brickell Biotech has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.50, Brickell Biotech has a forecasted upside of 382.5% from its current price of $1.14. Brickell Biotech has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI)

Brickell Biotech does not currently pay a dividend. Brickell Biotech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI)

In the past three months, Brickell Biotech insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.30% of the stock of Brickell Biotech is held by insiders. Only 5.93% of the stock of Brickell Biotech is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI



Earnings for Brickell Biotech are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.69) to ($0.42) per share. The P/E ratio of Brickell Biotech is -0.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Brickell Biotech is -0.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Brickell Biotech has a P/B Ratio of 1.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

