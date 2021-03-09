Earnings results for Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD)

Cantel Medical Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 03/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61.

Cantel Medical last issued its quarterly earnings data on December 8th, 2020. The reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $297.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million. Cantel Medical has generated $1.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.0. Cantel Medical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cantel Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $71.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.22%. The high price target for CMD is $100.00 and the low price target for CMD is $51.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD)

Cantel Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Cantel Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD)

In the past three months, Cantel Medical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.70% of the stock of Cantel Medical is held by insiders. 95.01% of the stock of Cantel Medical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD



Earnings for Cantel Medical are expected to grow by 11.92% in the coming year, from $2.60 to $2.91 per share. The P/E ratio of Cantel Medical is 87.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 31.49. The P/E ratio of Cantel Medical is 87.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 37.78. Cantel Medical has a PEG Ratio of 1.57. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Cantel Medical has a P/B Ratio of 4.22. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

