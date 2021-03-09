Earnings results for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/09/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.55.

Analyst Opinion on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1,053.85%. The high price target for CATB is $60.00 and the low price target for CATB is $15.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB)

In the past three months, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 41.07% of the stock of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB



Earnings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.92) to ($0.70) per share. The P/E ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals is -1.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals is -1.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 1.00. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

