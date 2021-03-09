Earnings results for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

Analyst Opinion on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.26%. The high price target for CHMI is $12.00 and the low price target for CHMI is $10.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 10.72%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is 53.73%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will have a dividend payout ratio of 88.52% in the coming year. This indicates that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI)

In the past three months, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is held by insiders. 45.67% of the stock of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI



Earnings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment are expected to decrease by -27.81% in the coming year, from $1.69 to $1.22 per share. The P/E ratio of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is -3.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is -3.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a P/B Ratio of 0.60. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

