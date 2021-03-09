Earnings results for ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Analyst Opinion on ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ChromaDex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.45%. The high price target for CDXC is $18.00 and the low price target for CDXC is $7.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex does not currently pay a dividend. ChromaDex does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

In the past three months, ChromaDex insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $196,333.00 in company stock. Only 12.92% of the stock of ChromaDex is held by insiders. Only 24.74% of the stock of ChromaDex is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC



Earnings for ChromaDex are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.32) to ($0.21) per share. The P/E ratio of ChromaDex is -27.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ChromaDex is -27.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ChromaDex has a P/B Ratio of 30.74. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

