Earnings results for Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 03/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Analyst Opinion on Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Clean Energy Fuels in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 74.29%. The high price target for CLNE is $27.00 and the low price target for CLNE is $12.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Clean Energy Fuels has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.67, Clean Energy Fuels has a forecasted upside of 74.3% from its current price of $10.71. Clean Energy Fuels has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels does not currently pay a dividend. Clean Energy Fuels does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

In the past three months, Clean Energy Fuels insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,312,205.00 in company stock. Only 3.90% of the stock of Clean Energy Fuels is held by insiders. Only 30.34% of the stock of Clean Energy Fuels is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE



Earnings for Clean Energy Fuels are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.03) to $0.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Clean Energy Fuels is 63.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 31.51. The P/E ratio of Clean Energy Fuels is 63.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 28.61. Clean Energy Fuels has a P/B Ratio of 4.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here