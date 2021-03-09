Earnings results for Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

Cloudera last posted its earnings data on December 2nd, 2020. The reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business earned $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudera has generated ($0.91) earnings per share over the last year. Cloudera has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, March 10th, 2021. Cloudera will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, March 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cloudera in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.29%. The high price target for CLDR is $19.00 and the low price target for CLDR is $8.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Cloudera has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.13, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.00, Cloudera has a forecasted upside of 0.3% from its current price of $13.96. Cloudera has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Cloudera does not currently pay a dividend. Cloudera does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Cloudera insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $13,100,784.00 in company stock. Only 16.10% of the stock of Cloudera is held by insiders. 74.92% of the stock of Cloudera is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Cloudera are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.15) to ($0.21) per share. The P/E ratio of Cloudera is -24.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cloudera is -24.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cloudera has a P/B Ratio of 2.87. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

