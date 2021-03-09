Earnings results for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

National Steel Company is estimated to report earnings on 03/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Analyst Opinion on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional.

Dividend Strength: Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional does not currently pay a dividend. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

In the past three months, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.23% of the stock of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID



Earnings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional are expected to grow by 23.21% in the coming year, from $0.56 to $0.69 per share. The P/E ratio of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional is 29.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 31.51. The P/E ratio of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional is 29.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 25.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a P/B Ratio of 3.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

