Earnings results for COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways Plc is expected* to report earnings on 03/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.36.

Analyst Opinion on COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for COMPASS Pathways in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 64.52%. The high price target for CMPS is $80.00 and the low price target for CMPS is $50.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

COMPASS Pathways has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.00, COMPASS Pathways has a forecasted upside of 64.5% from its current price of $39.51. COMPASS Pathways has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways does not currently pay a dividend. COMPASS Pathways does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

In the past three months, COMPASS Pathways insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.78% of the stock of COMPASS Pathways is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS



Earnings for COMPASS Pathways are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.39) to ($4.37) per share.

