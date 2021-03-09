Earnings results for Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

Creative Realities, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Analyst Opinion on Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Creative Realities in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 129.36%. The high price target for CREX is $5.00 and the low price target for CREX is $5.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Creative Realities has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, Creative Realities has a forecasted upside of 129.4% from its current price of $2.18. Creative Realities has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

Creative Realities does not currently pay a dividend. Creative Realities does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

In the past three months, Creative Realities insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.71% of the stock of Creative Realities is held by insiders. Only 11.54% of the stock of Creative Realities is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX



The P/E ratio of Creative Realities is -1.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Creative Realities is -1.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Creative Realities has a P/B Ratio of 1.15. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

