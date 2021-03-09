Earnings results for Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Crexendo, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Analyst Opinion on Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Crexendo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.74%. The high price target for CXDO is $8.00 and the low price target for CXDO is $6.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Crexendo has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.00, Crexendo has a forecasted upside of 1.7% from its current price of $6.88. Crexendo has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Crexendo does not currently pay a dividend. Crexendo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)

In the past three months, Crexendo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 75.50% of the stock of Crexendo is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 8.36% of the stock of Crexendo is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO



Earnings for Crexendo are expected to grow by 11.11% in the coming year, from $0.09 to $0.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Crexendo is 114.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 31.50. The P/E ratio of Crexendo is 114.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.24. Crexendo has a PEG Ratio of 9.50. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Crexendo has a P/B Ratio of 23.72. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here