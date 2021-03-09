Earnings results for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Analyst Opinion on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

In the past three months, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 39.72% of the stock of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 26.15% of the stock of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX



Earnings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.10) to ($0.08) per share. The P/E ratio of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals is -14.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals is -14.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 0.96. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

