Earnings results for Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Analyst Opinion on Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cytosorbents in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 86.31%. The high price target for CTSO is $17.00 and the low price target for CTSO is $14.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents does not currently pay a dividend. Cytosorbents does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

In the past three months, Cytosorbents insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.70% of the stock of Cytosorbents is held by insiders. 39.83% of the stock of Cytosorbents is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO



Earnings for Cytosorbents are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.23) to ($0.09) per share. The P/E ratio of Cytosorbents is -24.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cytosorbents is -24.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cytosorbents has a P/B Ratio of 74.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

