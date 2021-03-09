Earnings results for Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

DAQO New Energy Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 03/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

Analyst Opinion on Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Daqo New Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $63.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.72%. The high price target for DQ is $115.00 and the low price target for DQ is $13.80. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Daqo New Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

In the past three months, Daqo New Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.58% of the stock of Daqo New Energy is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ



Earnings for Daqo New Energy are expected to grow by 95.11% in the coming year, from $1.84 to $3.59 per share. The P/E ratio of Daqo New Energy is 69.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 31.50. The P/E ratio of Daqo New Energy is 69.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 25.56. Daqo New Energy has a P/B Ratio of 6.88. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

