Earnings results for DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 03/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.62.

Analyst Opinion on DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DarioHealth in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.85, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.77%. The high price target for DRIO is $35.00 and the low price target for DRIO is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

DarioHealth has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.85, DarioHealth has a forecasted upside of 12.8% from its current price of $21.15. DarioHealth has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth does not currently pay a dividend. DarioHealth does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

In the past three months, DarioHealth insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.20% of the stock of DarioHealth is held by insiders. Only 22.47% of the stock of DarioHealth is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO



Earnings for DarioHealth are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.02) to ($2.90) per share. The P/E ratio of DarioHealth is -2.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of DarioHealth is -2.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DarioHealth has a P/B Ratio of 2.50. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here