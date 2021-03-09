Earnings results for DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Analyst Opinion on DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DXP Enterprises in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 44.05%. The high price target for DXPE is $20.00 and the low price target for DXPE is $18.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

DXP Enterprises has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.00, DXP Enterprises has a forecasted downside of 44.1% from its current price of $33.96. DXP Enterprises has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises does not currently pay a dividend. DXP Enterprises does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)

In the past three months, DXP Enterprises insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.30% of the stock of DXP Enterprises is held by insiders. 75.43% of the stock of DXP Enterprises is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE



Earnings for DXP Enterprises are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.63) to $0.13 per share. The P/E ratio of DXP Enterprises is -24.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of DXP Enterprises is -24.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DXP Enterprises has a P/B Ratio of 1.73. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

