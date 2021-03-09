Earnings results for eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 03/09/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Analyst Opinion on eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for eMagin in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin does not currently pay a dividend. eMagin does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

In the past three months, eMagin insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,311,366.00 in company stock. Only 8.70% of the stock of eMagin is held by insiders. Only 10.00% of the stock of eMagin is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN



Earnings for eMagin are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.11) to ($0.10) per share. The P/E ratio of eMagin is -26.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of eMagin is -26.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. eMagin has a P/B Ratio of 10.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

