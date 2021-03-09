Earnings results for Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.27.

Analyst Opinion on Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Establishment Labs in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 31.21%. The high price target for ESTA is $80.00 and the low price target for ESTA is $20.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs does not currently pay a dividend. Establishment Labs does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

In the past three months, Establishment Labs insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,845,196.00 in company stock. Only 2.64% of the stock of Establishment Labs is held by insiders. 54.80% of the stock of Establishment Labs is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA



Earnings for Establishment Labs are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.23) to ($0.85) per share. The P/E ratio of Establishment Labs is -35.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Establishment Labs has a P/B Ratio of 31.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

