Earnings results for Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/09/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Analyst Opinion on Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Everi in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.61%. The high price target for EVRI is $21.00 and the low price target for EVRI is $8.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Everi has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.14, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.29, Everi has a forecasted upside of 14.6% from its current price of $14.21. Everi has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi does not currently pay a dividend. Everi does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

In the past three months, Everi insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,544,140.00 in company stock. Only 5.70% of the stock of Everi is held by insiders. 90.06% of the stock of Everi is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Everi (NYSE:EVRI



Earnings for Everi are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.88) to $0.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Everi is -13.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Everi is -13.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Everi has a P/B Ratio of 22.20. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

