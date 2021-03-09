Earnings results for Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/09/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.47.

Analyst Opinion on Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Evolus in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.18%. The high price target for EOLS is $25.00 and the low price target for EOLS is $5.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Evolus has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus does not currently pay a dividend. Evolus does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

In the past three months, Evolus insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $20,135.00 in company stock. Only 10.10% of the stock of Evolus is held by insiders. Only 21.66% of the stock of Evolus is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS



Earnings for Evolus are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.95) to ($0.88) per share. The P/E ratio of Evolus is -5.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Evolus has a P/B Ratio of 4.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

